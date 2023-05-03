Srinagar May 3 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter is underway near Pichnad Machil area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, a police official said.

Further details were awaited.

