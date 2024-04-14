Berhampur (Odisha), Apr 14 (PTI) Three persons were arrested on Sunday after explosive substances like gunpowder were allegedly seized from their possession in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said.

The accused were transporting the explosive materials in a motorcycle, an officer said.

During patrolling, they were arrested in Hundata area under the Purushottampur Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

The gunpowder weighing around 750 grams, a bundle of thread and the motorcycle were seized, said Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena.

The gunpowder and thread are generally used to make bombs.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the accused were transporting the explosive materials to commit the crime, the police said.

All three persons were booked under sections of the Explosive Substance Act 1908, he said.

The Ganjam SP said that a special drive to check vehicles has been launched across the district to curb the illegal transportation of firearms and explosive substances in view of the upcoming elections.

