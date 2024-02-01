New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): In a major crackdown Delhi Police Crime Branch, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit busted two fake call centres being operated in Naraina Vihar and Dwarka areas of the national capital, said police.

In the raids, a total of 26 accused were arrested including owners of these illegal call centres while 23 Laptops, 28 mobile Phones, 2 computer systems, and 6 routers were seized. Apart from that cash amounting to Rs 23.5 lakh was also recovered during the raids, added the police statement.

The raids were conducted based on secret information that an illegal call centre is being operated in Naraina Vihar, Delhi which is involved in large-scale cyber cheating with US citizens on the pretext of tech support regarding Amazon, Paypal, Chime, Norton etc.

Subsequently, a raid was conducted at Naraina Vihar and a total of 21 persons including 17 males and 4 females were found involved in this gang and were using high-end technical software and dialers "MicroSIP", "Xlite", "Google Voice" to make calls impersonating US Numbers, as mentioned in the police statement.

Also cheated amount of Rs 23.5 lacs in cash has been recovered from the spot. Further, two more accused persons including mastermind Subham Bansal alias Kalli have also been arrested in this case.

The second raid was conducted in sector-26, Dwarka call centre where three accused were arrested. All were found running an illegal call centre in the area of village Bharthal, Sec 26, Dwarka, Delhi, targeting US nationals.

Used to cheat innocent US Nationals on the pretext of providing technical support on behalf of Spectrum Internet, Direct Tv, Earth Link, AT&T, Frontier Internet, Winstream etc.

During the raid owners of the call centre Sachin Yadav, Shanshank Bharatwal and Jagjeet Singh, have also been arrested. (ANI)

