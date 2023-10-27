Berhampur, October 27: A 50-year-old man was allegedly trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Odisha's Ganjam district on Friday, officials said. The incident happened near Gunduribadi village in Muzagarh forest range in the early hours, they said.

The deceased was identified as Tuna Gouda of Gurundibadi village, they added. Gouda along with two other farmers were guarding their crops in the field when they saw a herd of around 17 elephants approaching. On seeing the elephants, they started running but Gouda fell on the ground, and the elephants trampled him to death, officials said. Elephant’s Tail Cut Off, Hit With Sharp Weapon in Sakrebyle Elephant Camp; Karnataka Forest Department Launches Hunt To Nab Accused.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Ghumusar North Sudarshan Behera along with other forest personnel visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

The family of the deceased would be provided Rs 6 lakh after the joint inquiry report of the Forest Department and the police is received, Behera said. Elephant Attack in Assam: Forest Department Staff Killed, Three Injured After Being Attacked by Wild Elephant in Jorhat.

The herd has been near the village over the last few days, unleashing terror in the area, officials said. Forest personnel along with some villagers were tracking the movement of the herd. Despite being alerted about the movement, the farmers went to their paddy field, leading to the mishap, they said.

