New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): As the farmers continue their agitation against farm laws at various borders of the national capital, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday informed that three-hour-long 'chakka jam' on February 6 will not take in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters at the Ghazipur border protest site, he said farmers would provide food and water to the people who will be stuck due to 'chakka jam'.

"There will be a three-hour-long 'chakka jam' on February 6. It won't take place in Delhi but everywhere outside Delhi. The people that will be stuck in it will be given food and water. We will tell them what is the Govt doing with us," Tikait said.

When asked to comment on nails fixed near barricades at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border), Tikait said, "We were growing crops there and they (government) fixed nails."

Responding to comments by the international celebrities on farmers' protests in India, he said that there is no harm in 'Hollywood artists supporting farmers' movement'.

"There is no harm in Hollywood artists supporting farmers' movement, I don't know them personally, but they are supporting without any expectation," he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in its statement, had earlier said that the government has passed the laws "after a full debate and discussion" and has "initiated a series of talks" to address the farmers' issues.

The MEA also condemned celebrities, who have drawn attention to the farmers' protest on social media.

The MEA's response came after American pop star Rihanna extended support to the farmers' protest. "Why aren't we talking about this?!", Rihanna tweeted on Tuesday, along with the hashtag '#FarmersProtest'.

Soon after Rihanna's tweet, several other prominent international celebrities and activists including Jay Sean, Amanda Cerny, Lilly Singh, and Greta Thunberg came out in support of the farmers.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)