Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man and his son for killing a murder accused in 2016 while he was being taken from a police station to a court.

The court of Additional District Sessions Judge AK Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on Kunvarpal and his son Mohit Kumar after holding them guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code that deals with murder.

District government council Rajiv Sharma told PTI that murder accused Damodar Sharma was gunned down in police custody while he was being taken to court from police station on October 7, 2016.

Police had registered a case of murder against Kunvarpal and Mohit Kumar and filed a chargesheet against them.

