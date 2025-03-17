Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 17 (ANI): Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has instructed the officers to "remove" flexes and banners installed "illegally" in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits and register FIRs, the civil body said in an official statement.

Addressing a meeting held at the head office of the BBMP on Monday on various issues within the BBMP limits, he said that the "number of flexes and banners installed illegally in the city has increased, and they should be removed everywhere".

He also instructed to "impose double the fine on those who have installed flexes and banners and to register an FIR", as per the release.

The Deputy Chief Minister has given strict instructions "not to install any unauthorized" flexes and banners in the city. In this regard, he instructed all the officers to conduct an inspection in their respective zones and "remove the unauthorized" flexes "at the earliest".

"Flexes and banners have been installed along Bellary Road and officials should inspect and conduct a clearance operation in the West, East, and Yelahanka zones." He instructed that the money spent on removing the flexes should be recovered from those who installed the flexes, the statement added.

"More than 1,350 flexes and banners have been removed since yesterday in three zones of the city: East, West and Yelahanka. More than 600 party flags have been removed. So far, 12 FIRs have been filed and a Rs. 12 lakh fine has been imposed," it added.

"Necessary actions should be taken to ensure that no problem arises in the flood-affected areas currently identified in the city." He instructed the officials to complete the work by the beginning of the rainy season if the work is underway.

"The garbage collection work should be done properly in the houses and slum areas near the Storm Water Drain. Awareness should be created not to throw garbage in the Storm Water Drain. Also, action should be taken not to throw garbage in the Storm Water Drain." He instructed "identifying" the places where garbage is being thrown in Storm Water Drain and assigning marshals regarding the issue.

"The places where more garbage is being thrown in the stormwater drain should be identified and trash barriers should be installed there." He also instructed cleaning the trash barriers from time to time. Continuously do the works of dredging in the Storm Water Drain, he added.

On this occasion, Special Commissioners Munish Moudgil, Suralkar Vikas Kishor, K Harish Kumar, Avinash Menon Rajendran, Preeti Gehlot, Zonal Commissioners Satish, Archana, Ramya, Karigowda, Digvijay Bodke, Ramesh, Engineer in Chief Prahalad, Chief Engineer, and other concerned officials were present. (ANI)

