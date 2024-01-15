Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a BMC school in Mumbai's Parel on Monday morning, officials said.

Around two-three explosions in the school escalated the fire, as per the officials, adding that the cause of the fire is being probed.

Also Read | Makar Sankranti 2024: Magh Mela Begins With a Holy Dip in River Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj (Watch Video).

Officials further said there were no injuries reported or casualties in the blaze, adding that there was no one in the school because of the holiday due to Makar Sankranti.

"This morning, a fire broke out in a BMC school in Parel. There was no one in the school because of the Makar Sankranti holiday. The fire spread to a hall attached to the school building. There were mattresses in the hall, which led to the further spreading of the fire. There were sockets near the mattress areas, which caught fire and resulted in 2-3 explosions," officials said.

Also Read | Army Day 2024: President Droupdai Murmu and PM Narendra Modi Wish ISI.

They said that the fire department received the call about the fire at 9.10 am.

Upon receiving the word, four fire tenders and as many water tankers were deployed to the scene and started the operations to bring the situation under control.

"As of now, it is a level 1 fire (lowest level). Four fire tenders and four water tankers are on the spot," officials said.

"No injuries or casualties have been reported as of now," they said.

Earlier during the day, a fire broke out in a 23-storey building in Mumbai's Kandivali area, as per officials. There were no injuries or casualties reported in the fire incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)