New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): A fire broke out at a factory in the Keshav Puram area in the national capital on Monday morning.

"Fire broke out in a factory near HDFC Bank, Lawrence Road, in the Keshav Puram area. 14 fire tenders rushed to the spot," the Delhi Fire Service department said.

Upon receiving the information, 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported, and the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details on the matter are awaited

On Sunday evening, a fire broke out at a dumping yard near Mandi village in Delhi and was brought under control by fire officials. Upon receiving the information, the fire department officials rushed to the scene with fire tenders and initiated firefighting operations.

Earlier, a truck caught fire on the Patna-Delhi National Highway near Naya Bhojpur village in Bihar's Buxar district, police said. According to officials, the locals contacted the Patna control room and provided information about the fire. Fire brigade teams arrived at the scene and successfully controlled the flames. No deaths were reported in the incident, they said. (ANI)

