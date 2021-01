Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): A fire has broken out at a godown in Mumbai's Bhandup.

10 fire tenders are at the spot.

No injuries have been reported so far, the fire department said. Firefighting operation underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

