New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): A fire broke out at a house in Delhi's Budh Vihar area on Saturday morning.

As per the Delhi Fire Service, about 3-4 people have been hospitalised with burn injuries, including one fire personnel.

Five tenders rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)