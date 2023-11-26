Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 26 (ANI): The flag-in ceremony of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) car rally was held in Guwahati on Sunday.

The flag-in ceremony, a significant milestone in the NCC car rally, was done by Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah at Brahmaputra Hall at Narangi Cantt here.

The event, held amidst great enthusiasm and pride, showcased the essence of unity, discipline, and national pride.

Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, GOC-in-C Eastern Command along with many civil military dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

The North East region witnessed a magnificent display of patriotism and fervour as the NCC car rally embarked on its journey, marking the beginning with a resplendent flag-in Ceremony.

A team of dedicated NCC officers and 76 cadets steered the course, and navigated over 3,400 km, driving 7 Maruti Suzuki Jimnys and 5 flagship Grand Vitara SUVs.

The rally started on November 6 from Shillong and has traversed several North Eastern states, including Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya and concluded on November 26 in Guwahati.

Throughout the journey, the convoy paused along the route and engaged with more than 20,000 students from more than 200 schools, and 140 colleges situated in 44 districts, attending different cultural events.

Along the way, NCC cadets also engaged directly with local youth, immersing themselves in the wealth of social heritage, and promoting the importance of cultural exchange amongst different people from diverse regions.

Eminent personalities, including senior officials, dignitaries, and NCC representatives, graced the occasion at various places, imparting their blessings and words of encouragement to the spirited cadets embarking on this remarkable journey.

Their presence added prestige and honour to the ceremony, inspiring the participants to uphold the values of leadership and camaraderie throughout the rally.

The NCC Car Rally, beyond its adventurous spirit, embodies the ethos of the NCC--instilling in the youth the virtues of unity, discipline, leadership, and service.

It provides a unique platform for the participants to learn and imbibe these values while fostering a sense of national unity and pride. (ANI)

