Bhopal, November 26: A patwari (revenue officer) was allegedly killed by mining mafia in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district. The incident occurred in Beuhari area of Shahdol district late on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Upon receiving information about illegal mining operation, the revenue officer, along with three other staff members, rushed to the spot.

The team objected to illegal mining and warned them of legal action, but the revenue officer was run over by a tractor. The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment early on Sunday. Mining Mafia in Madhya Pradesh: Police Chases Tractor-Trolleys Carrying Illegally Mined Sand and Cardon in Bollywood-Style, Arrest Drivers.

Revenue Officer Killed by Mining Mafia in MP

A #Patwari who had gone to stop illegal mining in Shahdol district was crushed by sand mafia with a tractor, Patwari Prasanna Singh Baghel died on the spot. Patwari Prasanna Singh Baghel had caught the tractor which was transporting sand through #illegalExcavation. pic.twitter.com/qJvsDjRyiM — Upendrra Rai (@UpendrraRai) November 26, 2023

The deceased has been identified as Prashanna Singh (45), a resident of Rewa district. He was posted as Patwari in Beuhari area of Shahdol district. Uttar Pradesh: Sand Mining Mafia Attack Police Team in Mathura, Two Arrested.

The official said an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons and a search has been launched. However, no arrests could be made so far.

