New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Thursday appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi in connection with an alleged land-for-jobs case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raids at nine locations from Bihar to Delhi-NCR belonging to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav's close aides in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

"Raids were conducted at RJD Rajya Sabha MP Prem Chandra Gupta, former RJD MLA Arun Yadav, and RJD MLA Kiran Devi's residences in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Patna, Bhojpur and Ara in Bihar in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam," CBI said.

The alleged scam occurred when Lalu Yadav was Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. Apart from the RJD leader, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then Railway General Manager.

In lieu of getting them appointed in the Railways, Lalu Prasad Yadav allegedly got lands transferred owned by candidates and their family members in the names of his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti for sale consideration which was much lesser than the prevailing circle rates as well as the prevailing market rates.

The CBI filed the chargesheet in October last year, against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others in the land-for-jobs scam.

According to the CBI, the people were first recruited as substitutes in Group D posts in the Railways and were regularised when their families made a land deal.

The CBI is probing the allegations of taking land for a bribe in lieu of a job in the Railways.

At the same time, ED is investigating the case of money laundering. The CBI also filed a chargesheet in this case. (ANI)

