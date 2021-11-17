New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Former Congress leader and Speaker of Delhi Assembly, Yoganand Shastri joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday.

Shastri's induction to NCP took place in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar.

Also Read | Instagram To Reportedly Ask for Video Selfies for Identity Verification.

Shastri, who had a long association with Congress resigned from the party in 2020. He held the post of Delhi Assembly Speaker between 2008 and 2013. He was a cabinet minister in Chief Minister Sheila Dixit-led government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)