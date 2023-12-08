Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 8 (ANI): Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh attended an internal security seminar at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington in Tamil Nadu.

The seminar was attended by Joint Secretary NSCS, DGP Assam, Additional Director, IB (Jammu and Kashmir) along with other senior officers.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Forced to Lick Spit, Wear Shoe Garland Over 'Harassment' Complaint in Siddharthnagar.

The seminar was a deep dive into the numerous aspects of National Security with special reference to Jammu and Kashmir's intricate landscape and the pulse of NE India. Over 500 officers from all three services and a sizeable number of officers from foreign friendly countries, participated in the seminar.

The staff and students were enlightened about the dynamics of internal security by the visiting specialists.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Launches Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design, Set Up in Red Fort Barrack (Watch Video).

Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh, while addressing the gathering, gave a thorough insight into the chronology of events through a historical perspective to the Kashmir imbroglio and emergence of terrorism in the Union Territory, the role of Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Security Forces, Intelligence Agencies, other stakeholders and the prevailing encouraging security scenario brought about due to consistent and persistent efforts of the government.

He also shared his experiences with the participants and deliberated upon the way ahead to achieve the desired end state to put in place sustainable peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)