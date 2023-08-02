New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and National Vice President of BJP Raghubar Das called on President Draupadi Murmu here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Raghubar Das informed about the increasing corruption and deteriorating law and order situation in Jharkhand. He informed that atrocities on women and tribals have increased in the state.

Raghubar Das said that the law and order situation is deteriorating in the state and there has been a situation of anarchy.

Following this meet, Das met Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the national capital. Das informed Scindia that the objections of the Forest Department to the airport to be built in Dhalbhumgarh have been taken care of.

Das said, "Apart from some legal hurdles which he has urged to remove, the construction work for the airport can start at the earliest. For the construction of this airport, an amount of Rs 100 crore has already been sent by the central government".

The Union Civil Aviation Minister assured of positive action and ensured that flights from Dumka, Palamu's Chianki and Bokaro airports prepared under the Udan scheme would be operational soon.

The former Jharkhand Chief Minister also held a meeting with Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw where he the Minister to extend the Tata-Danapur Express up to Buxar. The Railway Minister directed the officers to take immediate action.

He also instructed railway officers to prepare a detailed project report for the construction of a new railway line via Ranchi-Jamshedpur Bhaya Kandra. Along with these, the Railway Minister approved the Purva Express to be run on the Rampurhat-Dumka-Jasidih route, a new train from Dumka to New Delhi, the extension of the Godda-New Delhi Humsafar Express to Dumka, the starting of Vikramshila Express from Dumka and the Dumka-Jamtara new railway line.

Raghubar Das also called on Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur and urged him to start work on the second phase of the multimodal hub at Sahibganj at the earliest.

The Union Minister assured of taking action at the earliest. Raghubar Das, "These will open the doors of development in the entire state and will provide employment opportunities to everyone, including the Santhals".

Dumka MP Sunil Soren was also present with Raghubar Das during the meetings with the Ministers. (ANI)

