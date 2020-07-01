Nevyeli (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Nevyeli Lignite Corporation India Limtied (NLCIL) on Wednesday announced that a high-level enquiry headed by a retired National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Director has been ordered into the fire incident in NLCIL.

NLCIL further said in a release that an internal enquiry committee with senior executives headed by NLCIL Director has also been constituted.

The Unit Head of Thermal Power Station-II where the fire broke out has also been suspended pending an enquiry. All four units of 210 MW each of TPS-II Stage-II have been shut down for safety audit.

"At around 9.45 am, in unit-five of Thermal Power Station-II, while it was under shut down and maintenance, a fire broke out in the boiler are subsequent to an explosion, resulting in injuries to the NLCIL maintenance team comprising one executive, two supervisors, three non-executive employees and 17 contract workmen. Out of the 23 injured, six contract workmen succumbed to the injuries on the spot," NLCIL said in a release.

"All the 17 injured were immediately rushed to NLCIL Hospital and 16 of them were then sent to Appollo Hospital in Chennai for further higher specialty treatment," it added. (ANI)

