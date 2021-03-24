Pilibhit, Mar 24 (PTI) Four cubs of a tigress, which died a few days ago, have been located here, forest officials said here on Wednesday.

Around 25 cameras were used to trace the missing cubs, they said.

Field Director of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Javed Akhtar on Wednesday said after the death of the tigress, a search was launched to trace the cubs.

On Tuesday, the location of the cubs was found, and on Wednesday, they were caught. After medical examination, the cubs were found to be fit. They are being sent to the Lucknow Zoo, Akhtar said.

The body of tigress was found in Mala range on March 14.

Finding the cubs and saving them was a challenge for the forest officials, Akhtar said.

The age of the cubs is said to be in around two and a half months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)