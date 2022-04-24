Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], April 24 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the state government will bring guidelines after the video conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers regarding COVID-19 on April 27.

Amid apprehensions of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Modi is set to hold a video conference with the Chief Ministers of the states on April 27 to discuss the precautions to tackle it, Bommai informed.

Also Read | Breakthrough Infection With Delta, Reinfection With Omicron in Individual Vaccinated With Covishield Jab, Says ICMR-NIV.

Speaking to media persons, Bommai said, "The Union government has already issued a caution alert. A slight increase in cases has been recorded in Kerala and Maharashtra in the last 8-10 days. Based on the experience of the last three waves, experts too have suggested suitable precautionary measures. The health minister has already issued a few instructions. Clear instructions would be issued for COVID management in the State after the video conference with the Prime Minister."

"It is important for people to be careful. COVID second wave started slowly and later exploded. The scientists are studying the virus variants," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | India Suspends Tourist Visas of Chinese Nationals in Tit-for-Tat Move.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)