New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that healthcare and frontline workers have made a big contribution in keeping the country safe against COVID-19 and they will be given 'precaution dose' from January 10 next year.

"The government has decided that Precaution Dose of vaccine will be started for healthcare and frontline workers starting January 10, 2022," the Prime Minister said in his address to the nation.

He also said that senior citizens facing co-morbidities will have the option to go for precaution dose of COVID-19 on the advice of their doctors.

"Citizens above 60 years facing co-morbidities, they will have the option of taking precaution dose on the advice of a doctor," he said.

The Prime Minister said that 61 per cent of adult population had been given both doses of COVID-19 vaccine while 90 per cent of adult population has go the first dose.

India started the COVID vaccination drive on January 16 this year. (ANI)

