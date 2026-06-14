India News | FSSAI Flags Several Food Brands for Misleading Claims, Trade Names

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has flagged several food products and brands for allegedly using misleading trade names and claims that may be in violation of food safety and labelling regulations.

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According to an official release, the food regulator identified multiple products whose branding, trade names, or promotional claims could potentially mislead consumers regarding the nature, composition, certification or health benefits of the products.

Among the products flagged, FSSAI noted that the trade name "World of Organic" may create the impression that the products are certified organic despite lacking the required organic certification and endorsement.

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Storia Juice Pomegranate- The claim misleads consumers by creating the impression that it is solely pomegranate juice, despite containing only 4% pomegranate juice concentrate.

Iota water™ feels the difference -The claim regarding the addition of minerals in packaged drinking water is misleading; the existing regulations stipulate that "No product shall claim the term 'added nutrients', if such nutrients have been added merely to compensate the nutrients lost or removed during processing of the food."

Shine Organic- The trade name is likely to mislead consumers regarding the organic status of the products, as the products do not have NPOP/PGS certification, the FSSAI Jaivik Bharat logo, and the necessary organic endorsement.

Two Brothers Organic Farms- The trade name is likely to mislead consumers regarding the organic status of the products, as the products do not have NPOP/PGS certification, the FSSAI Jaivik Bharat logo, and the necessary organic endorsement.

Healthy Choice Healthy Food for Healthy Life, Poha - Trade name is likely to mislead consumers and appears to be in contravention of applicable FSSAI regulations

Emami Healthy & Tasty- Trade name is likely to mislead consumers and appears to be in contravention of applicable FSSAI regulations.

Health Aid® Trade name is likely to mislead consumers and appears to be in contravention of applicable FSSAI regulations.

The Health Factor Zero Maida Whole Wheat Bread - Trade name is likely to mislead consumers and appears to be in contravention of applicable FSSAI regulations, as the product contains Chakki Fresh Atta & Wheat Gluten.

The Health Factory Zero Maida Pizza Base - Trade name is likely to mislead consumers, while the claims "Zero Maida™" and "Zero Maida Pizza Base" appear to be misleading and in violation of applicable FSSAI regulations.

Troovy The Healthy Mix Veggie Chips, The Healthy Ragi Chips, and The Healthy Moong Dal Chips - Trade name made misleading "Healthy" claims despite containing other ingredients.

Healthy Master & Vision to serve healthy - The brand names may mislead consumers regarding the nature of the product.

Neuherbs True Vitamin- The trade name is misleading and does not conform to the applicable regulations, as the term "True Vitamin" is neither defined nor recognised under the said regulations and may mislead consumers.

PLAN B Plant-Based Vegan - The trade name is likely to mislead consumers, as it creates the impression that the products are vegan; however, the products have not obtained prior approval of vegan food and vegan food endorsement in the FSSAI licence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)