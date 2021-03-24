Jammu, Mar 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said a gangster was arrested here after a long hunt of 38 years.

Sham Singh of R S Pura jumped bail in a murder case in 1983 and was evading his arrest since then, a police spokesperson said.

He said Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh recently constituted a special team, which finally arrested him acting on a tip-off in the outskirts of Jammu.

