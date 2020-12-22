Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday stressed on preserving and promoting the treasure of spiritual knowledge of Bhagvad Gita and underlined the importance of teaching it to the younger generation.

The Chief Minister, who inaugurated the fifth International Geeta Seminar at Kurukshetra today, said Geeta is a repository of spiritual wealth and teaches people to live their lives according to the principles of dharma. He said it inspires people to accord importance to duty without expecting results

The theme of three-day-long seminar is 'Satat Astitva aur Shreemad Bhagwat Gita Darshan'.

This seminar has been organised on the occasion of International Gita Mahotsav from December 17 to 25.

According to a Himachal Pradesh government release, the Chief Minister said that as this year the seminar is being conducted online and many people are joining through the virtual mode from India and abroad.

"Geeta is a repository of spiritual wealth and teaches us to live our lives according to the principles of dharma. It teaches us about the practical aspects of life and is relevant in present times also. It teaches us about the principle of karma and inspires us to accord importance to our duty without expecting results," he said.

He said though COVID-19 has posed a lot of challenges, yet it has united families and people through technology.

He also released a book and souvenir on the occasion. (ANI)

