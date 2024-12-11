New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora criticized the the opposition, labelling their move to move to Supreme Court, as a refusal to accept electoral outcomes.

The debate over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) reignited as the Opposition is planning to approach the Supreme Court questioning their reliability.

Singh's remarks emphasized his belief that the Opposition's policies alienated voters, leading to their electoral losses.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh stated, "They should accept the mandate of the people. The people have rejected them. They made announcements that they would give pensions and reservations to Muslims, this made it sure that they would lose."

Echoing similar sentiments, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora dismissed the Opposition's claims as "dirty politics."

He asserted, "They blame the EVM when they lose but not when they win an election. This is dirty politics, and there is no democracy in their parties."

Deora, a seasoned politician who has contested five elections, challenged the Opposition to provide evidence against the EVMs.

"If anyone has proof, I would be the first to stand with them," he added.

The Opposition's petition to the Supreme Court highlights ongoing concerns over the security and transparency of EVMs. While critics claim potential vulnerabilities, the Election Commission of India continues to assert that the machines are secure and reliable, ensuring free and fair elections.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant and Independent MP Pappu Yadav had voiced some serious allegations about the technology's impact on electoral transparency and democracy.

Sawant in a statement asked, "Has the Election Commission ever spoken the truth or brought the truth in front of the people of India."

MLA Pappu Yadav further intensified the criticism, expressing concerns regarding the security and reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and advocating for a reversion to the paper ballot voting system. (ANI)

