Hanumakonda (Telangana), Jun 25 (PTI) Four people, including a six-year-old girl, died on the spot and two persons suffered serious injuries after a car apparently collided with a tipper lorry in Hanumakonda district of Telangana on Sunday, police said.

According to Athmakur Circle Inspector Bandi Kumar, the tipper lorry crashed into the car coming in from the opposite direction of Mulugu Road near Pathipaka village in Athmakur mandal of the district in the evening.

Both vehicles dashed into each other at high speed resulting in the tragic accident, he asserted.

Kumar said a group of eight people travelled in the car as they were returning to their residences in Kashibugga area of Warangal city. The group had visited Sammakka Saralamma, a temple, for darshan and were going back home when the accident happened, he added.

The deceased were identified as Anumula Narsaiah (50), Veldandi Samba Raju (42), Veldandi Aakanksha (26), and Veldandi Lakshmi Prasanna (6) while Anumula Raja Shri (50) and Anumula Akshitha (20) were critically injured.

Kumar said the injured were admitted to a hospital in Warangal for treatment, and the bodies shifted to the mortuary for conducting post-mortem.

The Athmakur police registered a case and an investigation is underway.

