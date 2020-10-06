Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 6 (ANI): To help the student community to continue their studies amid COVID-19, the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), the CSR arm of the GMR group has initiated teaching and learning in both online and offline mode to government school students in Hyderabad.

While online classes have been started for 10th class students in a few government schools from villages around the Hyderabad International Airport, the offline mode has taken off through the Study Circle program to teach the students for lower classes and those needing most attention, according to an official release of GMR group.

"To lead such programs on the ground effectively, GMRVF has developed a group of Vidya Volunteers who have been trained to steer various educational interventions successfully providing focused assistance to the students in need. These Vidya Volunteers in turn pick up senior students from the government schools based on their inclination towards teaching and academic performance to teach in the study circles," the release stated.

These classes are helping more than 100 students who were shortlisted with the help of Vidya Volunteers from Zilla Parishad Girls High School, Shamshabad: Zilla Parishad Boys High School, Shamshabad and Zilla Parishad High School, Mamidipally in Telangana.

R. Mahalakshmi, a student at one of the government schools at Mamidipally, said, "I am studying 10th class in Govt. High School, Mamidipally. I thank GMR Varalakshmi Foundation for showing us the new way of learning through CG slate app. As the app shows what is right and what is wrong we are able to correct ourselves. Also, the Vidya Volunteers are very helpful in clearing our doubts".

GMRVF, Hyderabad is also helping students of 1st to 8th classes by arranging study circle classes from July 2020 onwards.

"This study circle is comprised of 110 students belonging to four government primary schools, one each in Airport Colony, Gollapally, Mamidipally and Shamshabad. These classes are conducted in offline mode where a senior student volunteer mentors four children in his/her neighborhood with all safety precautions in place. The GMRVF Vidya Volunteers were instrumental in identifying the students who needed help for this opportunity. They have been helping the students in learning Math, Science and English subjects. GMRVF staff monitors the development on a fortnightly basis and provides feedback and advice for any improvements. Each student volunteer is trained on safety aspects such as maintaining social distancing, wearing mask and washing their hands on regular basis," it said.

K. Yagnesh, a student of ZPSH School at Shamshabad, said, "I am studying 8th class in ZP Boys High School, Shamshabad and we reside in Airport colony. Classes through study circle during these tough times has come as a boon to me. GMR Varalakshmi Foundation has made it possible to continue our studies in spite of the schools not opened yet. ".

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) said, "We are glad that we could enable the underprivileged children studying in government schools. With this online and study circle classes we are able to provide these students a level playing field. We hope that the students attending these classes use this opportunity and achieve meritorious results and help themselves and their family in the future. GMRVF will continue to try help the student community in all possible ways".

GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF) - the CSR arm of GMR Group, works with the communities surrounding the Group's business operations to improve the quality of lives.

The foundation is happy to have created an impact on over 1 lakh lives and being supported by over a 1000 member team working across 24 locations across India. GMR Group, through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, carries out community based development initiatives at over 24 different locations across India. (ANI)

