New Delhi, [India], February 6 (ANI): After having operated Vande Bharat Mission flights for repatriating Indians in addition to Air Bubble operations, GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) is set to operate special flights for the G20 summit, being hosted by India this year.

The Go First CEO Kaushik Khona recognizes pride moment for the company.

"It is a matter of great pride for us, that GO FIRST has been chosen to operate charter flights for the G20 summit. We at GO FIRST feel proud and honoured to be chosen to serve the nation and the government," the CEO, of GO FIRST said.

The airline's company further added that previously, the airline partnered with the government of India to operate Vande Bharat Mission flights that repatriated Indians in addition to Air Bubble operations.

"GO FIRST has always stood up to the task of serving the nation and its interests. Previously, the airline partnered with the government of India to operate Vande Bharat Mission flights that repatriated Indians in addition to Air Bubble operations that evacuated stranded Indians from the Gulf countries in 2020," said the airline company.

"GO FIRST was also instrumental in critical Covid vaccine movement across the country during the pandemic," it added.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1. During its presidency, India will host more than 200 meetings in more than 50 cities across 32 different workstreams. The G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's 20 major developed and developing economies, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

The motto for this year's summit, under India's presidency, is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth, One Family, One Future."

The Group of 20 comprises 19 countries and the European Union, which together present around 85 per cent of the global GDP. Along with the G20 members, numerous guest countries and international organizations have also been invited. (ANI)

