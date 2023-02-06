Korba, February 6: Humans can often develop a strong bond with pets. In an unfortunate incident in Chhattisgarh’s Korba, a 20-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself with dog leash after she was saddened by the death of her pet dog. The incident has been reported from Civil line police station area. According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the woman’s friend had blamed her for the dog’s death.

The girl's body was found hanging in the house on Monday. The girl identified as 20-year-old Richa Sondhia along with her college friend had bought the dog. The girl was in depression due to the dog's death. However, the kin of the deceased alleged that the girl took such a drastic step due to the harassment of her friend.

Richa, along with her college friend Aniket Mishra had bought the dog for Rs 40,000. The dog used to stay with Richa but suddenly the dog's health deteriorated and despite doctor's treatment it died a few days later.

Richa went into depression after the dog’s death and and kept on crying all the time. On Monday, Richa was found hanging in her own room. Her family members rushed her to the nearest hospital where she was declared dead. On receiving the information, the police reached at the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Richa’s mother Durga Sondhia blamed Aniket for her daughter’s suicide. She said that after the death of the dog, Aniket used to call her daughter and accuse her of killing the dog. Due to this, she started getting worried and unable to tolerate the pain and suffering, she ended her life.

