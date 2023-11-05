Panaji, Nov 5 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested two bouncers working with a restaurant in North Goa for allegedly beating up two tourists after their vehicle grazed the scooter owned by one of them and extorting money, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said the bounces, Pravin Pathrud and Jaleel Ahmed, allegedly assaulted the tourists, hailing from Bengaluru, in Siolim area with a wooden club and rained blows on them.

Also Read | Betting App Under ED Radar: Government Blocks Mahadev Online Gaming App, 21 Other Illegal Betting Platforms on Enforcement Directorate Request.

He said the vehicle driven by the tourists had brushed the scooter owned by Pathrud in the parking area of the restaurant, leading to a heated exchange and assault.

The accused duo also forced the victims to transfer Rs 5,000 through online mode, as per the FIR.

Also Read | Sandeep Dayma Expelled: BJP Expels Party Leader Over Hate Remarks on Gurdwaras and Mosques at Rally in Rajasthan.

He said the police would ask for the cancellation of the licence of the security agency which hired the bouncers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)