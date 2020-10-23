Panaji, Oct 23 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 caseload went up by 227 and death toll by four on Friday,while 390 people were discharged, an official said.

The state now has 41,813 cases, including 568 deaths, and 38,421 people have recovered, he said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Hit Out at Each Other on a Day of Big Rallies; Here is Who Said What.

A total of 1,176 samples were tested for the infection during the day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 41,813, new cases 227, deaths 568, discharged 38,421, active cases 2,824, samples tested till date 2,87,887

Also Read | Electric Vehicle Policy: Delhi Govt Launches EV Policy Portal for Seamless Disbursement of Incentives, Buyers Will Receive Benefit in 3 Days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)