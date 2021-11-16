Sattari (Goa) [India], November 16 (ANI): BJP leader Vishwajit K Rane joined Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of its National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Sattari on Tuesday.

Rane had unsuccessfully contested from the Poriem Assembly constituency in 2017 against Congress leader Pratap Singh Rane.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Road Accident: Policeman Dead, 5 injured After A Security Escort Vehicle Fell into Gorge on Mughal Road.

Several leaders have joined the AAP in the run-up to Assembly elections next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)