Panaji, Jan 23 (PTI) Goa Police along with other agencies on Monday conducted an anti-terrorist mock drill at Miramar beach near here ahead of Republic Day.

Superintendent of Police (North) Nidin Valsan said the first-of-its-kind exercise was conducted along with Anti-Terrorist Squad, the bomb squad, the Fire department and the Health department.

Another police officer said dummy terrorists were successfully neutralized by the forces during the drill.

