Panaji, Apr 22 (PTI) Election for five municipal councils in Goa would be held on Friday with 402 candidates in the fray.

The State Election Commission will hold the elections for Mapusa, Margao, Mormugao, Sanguem and Quepem municipal councils.

Results of the polls would be announced on April 26.

While elections are not fought on party symbols, all political parties, including BJP, Congress and Goa Forward Party, have fielded their panels.

The Goa Forward Party has forged an alliance with the Congress in Margao municipal council, while it fights against the BJP-led panel.

A total of 1,85,225 voters are eligible to cast their votes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)