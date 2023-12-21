Panaji, Dec 21 (PTI) A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly creating a fake Instagram profile of a minor girl and uploading objectionable pictures on it, a Goa police official said.

Sameer Hazara was held by the Cyber Crime Cell of the state police after the girl's parents lodged a complaint on Wednesday, he said.

Hazara has been charged for various offences under the Information Technology Act and the Goa Children's Act, he added.

A court remanded him in one-day police custody, the official said.

