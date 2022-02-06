Panaji (Goa) [India], February 6 (ANI): Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Saturday helped an accident victim while she was on her way to a campaign venue in the poll-bound state of Goa.

The Union Minister helped the injured lady and sent her to the hospital with a cop in one of the cars of her convoy.

"Hon'ble Union Minister Ms Smriti Irani helped an accident victim while she was on her way to the campaign venue," BJP Goa tweeted.

Sharing the details of the incident, BJP Mumbai Spokesperson Suresh Nakhua tweeted, "Going from one election program to another in Goa, Smriti Irani's convoy passed a road accident. She stopped the convoy and turned around. Helped the injured lady and sent her to the hospital in one convoy car with the cop. Told Pilot car to stay and get a case of road accident registered."

Meanwhile, Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

