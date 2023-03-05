Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), March 5 (ANI): The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 56 Infantry Division, Major General VK Purohit on Sunday, called on the Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik at Raj Bhawan in Itanagar.

During the meeting, they interacted upon many pertinent issues regarding the infrastructure, livelihood and vibrant village programmes in border areas of the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik Announces University of Health Sciences to Ensure Provision of Quality Medical Education in State.

The Governor emphasised border area development programmes (BADP) to instil a sense of security amongst the people living in those remote areas.

He further asked the Army authorities to take up civic-action programmes for the welfare of the common masses, besides working towards fostering goodwill among them for the armed forces.

Also Read | Mumbai: 70-Year-Old Mentally Retarded Man Rescued From 22nd Floor of High Rise Building in Kandivali.

The GOC also briefed the Governor on the activities taken up by their Army Division in the districts covering Siang, Subansiri and Kurung Kumey belts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)