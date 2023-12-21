New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The General Commanding Officer (GOC) Trishakti Corps, Lt General VPS Kaushik, visited the forward areas in Sikkim on Thursday.

Taking to social media platform, X, the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army said that he reviewed the operational preparedness of the formation.

"GOC #TrishaktiCorps visited the forward areas in Sikkim and reviewed the operational preparedness of the Formation. He also interacted with the resolute officers & soldiers deployed at the forward posts in the icy heights of East #Sikkim & commended them for their selfless commitment towards the nation & devotion to duty despite the challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions," the Trishakti Corps wrote on X.

Earlier on December 20, the Trishakti Corps celebrated Hilli Day to commemorate the victory of the Indian Army at the decisive battle of Hilli in the 1971 War. A wreath was laid at the renovated Hilli War Memorial on behalf of GOC Trishakti Corps & units that participated in the battle in memory of the Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice.

Day long events included flag in of a Cycle Rally from Panagarh to Hilli, Bike Rally from Binnaguri to Hilli, march past & cultural performances by cadets of 7th Bn West Bengal NCC & felicitation of Veer Naris and veterans. The event was actively participated by officials from Civil Administration, BSF & locals.

On December 13 the Trishakti Corps rescued 1217 tourists including elderly, women & children stranded due to sudden heavy snowfall in East Sikkim. The stranded tourists were provided shelter, warm clothing, medical aid & hot meals. Assistance was also provided to 30 tourists stranded in North Sikkim & rescued to safety. (ANI)

