Amaravati, Jul 14 (PTI) Flood flow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage near Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh rose to 15.52 lakh cusecs on Thursday morning.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman in Lucknow Burns 6-Year-Old Adopted Daughter With Hot Oil.

As the discharge at upstream Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana crossed 17 lakh cusecs, the inflow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage is also expected to surge by evening.

Also Read | Rupee Gains 7 Paise to 79.74 Against US Dollar in Early Trade.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue-Disaster Management) G Sai Prasad said the third warning signal would be issued at the Barrage by Thursday evening.

Prasad, along with Water Resources Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, has been monitoring the situation at the state disaster control room here.

Sai Prasad said seven teams of NDRF and four of SDRF have been positioned in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema, West and East Godavari districts and Eluru district for rescue and relief operations.

The relief camps in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema and Eluru districts were continuing, where thousands of people from the flood-hit habitations have been sheltered.

Road communication links to island villages along the course of Godavari remained cut off.

"People living in low-lying areas and other vulnerable places should remain vigilant as the flood is increasing. The official machinery has been put on alert to meet any eventuality," State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar said in a release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)