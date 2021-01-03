Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 3 (ANI): Gold valued more than Rs 30 lakhs was seized by Customs Authority at Chennai Airport on Sunday.

The packets arrived on a flight from Dubai.

In a tweet, the Chennai Customs said, "621 grams of gold valued at Rs 31.87 lakhs are seized under Customs Act from two passengers who arrived from Dubai by flight AI IX 1644. Gold paste packets concealed by stitching inside underwear are recovered."

On January 2, the customs officials seized 937 grams of gold worth Rs 48.27 lakhs in Chennai Airport from two passengers. One passenger was arrested in connection with the case. (ANI)

