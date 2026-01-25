Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday emphasised the need to further increase public awareness about the Special Intensive Revision (S.I.R.) of electoral rolls and said that special attention must be paid to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience during the process in Himachal Pradesh.

The Governor was addressing the state-level function organised on the 16th 'National Voters' Day' at the historic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla, where he attended as the chief guest.

Extending greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the 16th National Voters' Day and Himachal Pradesh's Full Statehood Day, the Governor said that the Election Commission has decided the first line of this year's Voter Festival as 'My India, My Vote'. He called upon every citizen to celebrate the festival of adult franchise without any discrimination on the basis of religion, caste or sect, saying that this ensures people's participation in governance.

He said, "As a statutory institution, every citizen today feels proud of the Election Commission of India for maintaining democratic values, conducting elections with complete transparency and impartiality, and establishing a distinct identity in the world, and the Commission's work is appreciated globally."

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the Election Department in Himachal Pradesh for successfully running campaigns in government and private educational institutions to register youth as voters under the voter inclusion programme in 2025. He said that in the Shillai area of Sirmaur district, where the number of women in the electoral roll was minimal, women's registration has increased. Similarly, he noted that in the Bharmour tribal area of Chamba district, the women's ratio has increased due to a special campaign.

He also appreciated the Chief Electoral Officer and her department for their efforts in other districts to include youth, women and specially-abled citizens in the electoral rolls.

Governor Shukla said it was a matter of pride for the state that the Chief Electoral Officer, Nandita Gupta, was sent by the Election Commission of India in September 2025 as an international observer to oversee the electoral process during the national elections in Moldova, Europe. He said her work enhanced the prestige of both the Commission and the country.

Calling upon voters to actively participate in the democratic process, the Governor urged them to cooperate with the Election Commission by taking a pledge to strengthen India's democratic system so that the country continues to be recognised globally as a strong, empowered and inclusive democracy.

On the occasion, the Governor honoured State Icons associated with the Election Department's programmes, as well as officers and Booth Level Officers for their outstanding performance. He also released a coffee table book prepared by the Election Department, administered the 'Voters' Day' pledge and distributed Voter Photo Identity Cards to newly registered voters.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Nandita Gupta, while welcoming the Governor, said that National Voters' Day is organised not only to honour voters but also to remember India's nation builders whose visionary efforts strengthened the foundations of democracy. She said the day provides an opportunity to honour voters from all sections of society and to acknowledge the services of officials and employees who have made special contributions to the democratic process.

She said that following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Election Department made sustained efforts to increase the number and proportion of women and youth voters. As a result, the proportion of women voters in the Shillai area of Sirmaur district reached 833, while in the Bharmour tribal area of Chamba district it increased from 930 to 948.

Gupta said that through the continuous updation of electoral rolls from January 6, 2025, a total of 91,949 voters were added, errors in the records of 1,49,328 voters were corrected, and orders were issued to remove 64,643 ineligible voters due to death, transfer and other reasons.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer of Shimla, Anupam Kashyap, presented the vote of thanks.

A message from the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, was also broadcast on the occasion. An awareness play based on the Special Intensive Revision (S.I.R.) and cultural programmes was also presented. Earlier, the Governor visited an exhibition organised by the Election Department.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr Murari Lal, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Neeraj Chandla, senior state government officials and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

