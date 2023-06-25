Thane, Jun 25 (PTI) Union minister Shripad Naik on Sunday said the government is committed to resolving the challenges faced by sailors who play an important role in strengthening the Indian economy.

The MoS for Ports, Shipping, Waterways & Tourism was speaking at the inauguration of the seafarers club at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Navi Mumbai on the occasion of International Seafarers Day.

The state-of-the-art club, located within JNPA premises, provides a welcoming and comfortable space for seafarers. The club will serve as a perfect gateway for maritime professionals during their time on land, an official release said.

“JNPA has been serving the maritime industry for the past 34 years and has contributed immensely to the country's economy. We should appreciate the excellent work it has been doing for the betterment of the maritime sector.

"And this seafarers club is an example of that. The government is committed to resolving the challenges faced by the seafarers,” Naik added.

He said seafarers strengthen India's economy and they realise that the growth of the shipping industry will help India grow.

