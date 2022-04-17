Jammu, Apr 17 (PTI) Teachers of a government middle school here were placed under suspension after the institution was found shut during working hours, an official spokesman said on Sunday.

The Chief Education Officer of Jammu ordered the suspension of the staff members -- a master and four teachers -- of the Government Middle School Pounthal in Gandhi Nagar Zone after it was found closed during working hours on Saturday.

"As soon as it was reported that the school was locked during office hours, a team...was asked to visit the school and enquire into the matter,” the spokesman said.

On the basis of the report submitted by the visiting team, all the five teachers have been suspended till further orders, the spokesman said.

