New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday rejected the opposition's allegations that the rights of Muslims were being snatched away.

While tabling the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha, he also clarified that the "inclusive" legislation aims to empower Muslim women and protect the rights of all Muslim sects.

Some of the opposition MPs in the Upper House were wearing black as a mark of protest against the bill.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill with a 288-232 vote in the early hours of Thursday after over 12 hours of debate.

In the Rajya Sabha, Rijiju emphasised that the bill aims to usher in transparency, accountability and efficiency in the management of Waqf properties, asserting that only a Muslim can become a 'Waqif' and said the question of the majority of members on the Central Waqf Council being non-Muslims does not arise.

Tabling the bill in the Upper House, which was examined and redrafted by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), Rijiju said the proposed legislation has nothing to do with religion, but deals only with properties.

The minister informed the House that there were 4.9 lakh Waqf properties in 2004, which have now increased to 8.72 lakh.

Seeking the opposition's support to pass the bill, Rijiju said it aims to accomplish the unfulfilled tasks of the previous governments.

He also said Waqf owns the largest chunk of properties in the country, leaving aside those owned by Defence and Railways.

"It has been said here that Muslims will be harmed by the step we are taking. Many people said this is unconstitutional, illegal and the right of Muslims is being snatched away... Very categorically, I want to reject all these allegations," Rijiju said.

Speaking on 'Waqf by User', the Minority Affairs Minister said properties already registered with proper documentation will not be dealt with retrospectively.

"In Waqf By User, the properties already registered and cases that have already been settled, we won't go prospectively and deal with that. It would be with a prospective effect.

"However, if there is any disputed land or any matter that is sub judice, then we cannot do away with the right of the courts. So all the Waqf properties which are registered with proper documentation, they will remain so," Rijiju said.

He stressed that the entire exercise was aimed at bringing in the three pillars of transparency, accountability and efficiency.

"We are not here to damage anybody's religious affiliation," Rijiju said.

Citing a previous court judgment, the minister said it makes it clear that Waqf is a statutory body and not a representative body of Muslims.

"In the amendment, we have made it clear that any person practising Islam for more than five years can dedicate properties to Waqf. There is no iota of doubt in who can create Waqf," he said.

"The new provisions that we have brought in, is that all the recognised sects of Muslims will constitute the Waqf Board -- there will be Shias, there will be Sunnis and other backward classes will also be there in the Waqf Board as members so that the interests of all would be taken into account and I don't think there should be any opposition to that. We are making it so inclusive," Rijiju informed.

He further said out of 22 members in the Central Waqf Council, not more than four will be non-Muslims including ex-officio members, besides three members of Parliament who can be of any religion. The Council must include two women members, he added.

The question of the majority being non-Muslims does not arise, he reiterated.

"If we develop a Waqf property properly in the next few years, Muslims will prosper," said the minister, appealing to the members in the Upper House to engage in a productive discussion and extend support to the bill.

Rijiju said 31,999 cases are pending in the Waqf Tribunal and more than 14,000 litigants are Muslims, adding that the right to appeal has also been added.

"We have not done this for any personal gain," said the minister, as he emphasised that the intent behind the proposed legislation was to put an end to the malpractices of people grabbing other people's property.

"We should not say anything which creates a furore or gives rise to a conflict," Rijiju said, urging members to share perspectives on the bill in a manner that enhances the quality of the debate.

He expressed the hope that all members would extend support to the proposed legislation.

