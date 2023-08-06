Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 6 (ANI): Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Mahesh Joshi on Sunday said that the state government is taking swift action in Bhilwara incident where a minor was gang raped and brutally murdered.

“Taking swift action, CM sent the ADG Crime there for investigation. Police took swift action and nabbed seven accused. CM has also directed that challan should be immediately presented against these accused and it should be ensured that they get punishment at the earliest,” said Mahesh Joshi.

Police have arrested seven persons on charges of gangrape and murder of the minor girl, whose body parts were found in a coal furnace at Narsinghpura village .

The minor was allegedly gang-raped and burnt to death, the police said earlier, adding that her charred remains were found inside a coal furnace in Bhilwara district.

Further, according to officials, the incident took place in Narsinghpura village in the Shahpura panchayat of Bhilwara on Wednesday.

Police said some locals found the charred remains of the girl and her bangles inside the furnace.

Locals said they fear that the girl was raped before being burnt alive.

A large number of villagers, accompanied by panchayat representatives, staged a demonstration against the incident outside the Kotri police station.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the investigation would be carried out under the case officer scheme and the chargesheet filed in the court at the earliest to ensure stringent punishment to the accused.

According to the police, the girl went missing after she left home on August 2 morning for grazing of cattle in a nearby field.

Her family members went looking for her but with no clue on her whereabouts till the evening, they eventually lodged a missing complaint.

Even as the Opposition attacked the Centre and the BJP government in Manipur over a viral video, purportedly showing two women being stripped and paraded naked, the BJP hit out at the Ashok Gehlot government alleging rising crimes against women in Rajasthan.

A four-member committee of women MPs from the Bharatiya Janata Party reached the residence of the Bhilwara victim incident to meet her family.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Locket Chatterjee, while slamming the state government asked for the CM’s resignation.

"It is brutal. We cannott express it. I met the family. There are no words to express...The government is silent. Nobody is speaking a word. Had the Police been alert, they would have perhaps saved the girl. Congress speaks about other states but not about what is happening in their own states. The entire country is looking at Rajasthan, the Gehlot Government should resign...", said the BJP MP. (ANI)

