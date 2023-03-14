New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Tuesday said governments cannot become "uncontrollable" if parliamentary committees do their work in an efficient manner.

Addressing the Lokmat National Conclave here, Joshi said the biggest power of a parliamentarian was to have oversight over the manner in which a government spends money collected through various taxes.

"If you use these powers properly and relentlessly, then I believe that governments can be prevented from becoming uncontrollable," the former Union minister said.

Joshi, a former BJP president, was also the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee during the UPA regime and had dealt with the Comptroller and Auditor General's report on the allocation of 2G spectrum.

