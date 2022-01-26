Bengaluru, Jan 26 (PTI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday launched 'Grama One', which would offer services of various government departments in rural areas of 12 districts.

The services would be extended to all the districts by March-end.

"Gram One is a technology-driven programme. We have seen people queuing up at Tahsildar offices for government services such as issuance of caste certificates. Mostly, the people may not get responses on time leading to middlemen and corruption. On receiving several complaints, we have decided to offer services online at gram panchayat-level," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Grama One centre at gram panchayat would be linked to Tahsildar, Assistant Commissioner offices and Atal Seva Kendras to provide services, including banking and Aadhar card, among others.

"Our goal is to provide about 100 services. For now, 20-25 services will be provided," he added.

Earlier, Grama One had been run on a trial basis in four districts, where over six lakh people have benefitted.

The Chief Minister said Grama One is now being launched in 12 districts and in 3,024 gram panchayats.

The government aims to extend it to all gram panchayats by end of March, he said, and added their functioning would be monitored regularly.

"A separate cell will be set up with equipment and technical personnel in the offices of tahsildars to improve efficiency. The e-governance department will be monitoring and reviewing the programme," he added.

