New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Monday revoked curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a dip in pollution due to favourable meteorological conditions, according to an official order.

The average AQI in Delhi dropped below the 300 mark amid conditions favourable for the dispersion of pollutants, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to revoke curbs under Stage 3 of GRAP.

Also Read | Buxar Road Accident: 12 Devotees Injured After Pickup Van Crashes Into Electric Pole in Bihar.

GRAP Stage 3 entails a ban on non-essential construction work. Classes up to grade V are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (four-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt.

Also Read | SC on Bangladeshi Immigrants: Supreme Court Raps Centre, Demands Explanation 'Behind Keeping Bangladeshi Settlers in Detention Camps for Indefinite Period'.

Stage 3 also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorises air quality into four stages – Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)