Ahmedabad, Aug 13 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered 10 packets each containing one kilogram of charas from an island off Jakhau coast in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said.

As per an official release, the BSF has recovered 40 similar packets each weighing around 1 kg since mid-April.

In a special search operation, the BSF recovered 10 packets of suspected drugs weighing approximately 1 kg each from the isolated Khidrat Bet, around 2 kilometres off Jakhau coast in Bhuj, the statement said.

"The packets were packed in a yellow-coloured plastic bag and each had a picture of a rooster on it," it said.

An extensive search operation was launched along the isolated islands off Jakhau coast ahead of Independence Day, as BSF Gujarat remains on high alert along its area of responsibility, the release stated.

This is not the first time that law enforcement agencies have recovered charas packets off the Kutch coast that shares a maritime border with Pakistan.

Hundreds of such packets worth several crore rupees have been recovered in the recent months by the Coast Guard, BSF and local marine police teams.

