Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Devi Bhagwat Saptah Gyan Yagna organised at Soja village of Mansa taluka in Gandhinagar district.

On the occasion, Gujarat CM stated that the mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- "Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, ane Sauno Prayas" -- has been truly realised in Soja village through the Devi Bhagwat Saptah Gyan Yagna organised by Shri Veer Veluda Seva Mandal as part of its Golden Jubilee celebration, according to a release.

The Chief Minister said that Veer Veluda Maharaj had sacrificed his life to protect Soja village. Today, members of Shri Veer Veluda Seva Mandal -- people of every age, caste, and community -- are working together harmoniously, upholding the spirit of unity and social equality. He stated that with the power of unity, Soja village is realising the Prime Minister's mantra of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi." Just as the Prime Minister has beautifully connected development with heritage in Kashi, Ujjain, Ayodhya, and Somnath, Soja village too is carrying forward both development and heritage together.

The Chief Minister said that to make this Golden Jubilee celebration even more sacred, the Shrimad Devi Bhagwat Saptah Gyan Yagna and Shatachandi Mahayagna have been grandly organised. The Shrimad Devi Bhagwat Purana is a great scripture dedicated to the divine feminine power -- Matrushakti -- and glorifies the magnificence of Goddess Bhagwati, according to the release.

He added that the Devi Bhagwat and other scriptures of Shakti Upasana describe the numerous forms of the Goddess. Listening to the Devi Bhagwat imparts knowledge about these divine forms and their valor, while also strengthening the feeling of respect towards women in society by understanding the importance of the Mother Goddess as the embodiment of power.

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the nation is progressing towards a Viksit Bharat. The Chief Minister expressed hope that Soja village, by promoting Swadeshi and Atmanirbharta, will emerge as an ideal village contributing to this vision.

Katha narrator Shri Rajendra Prasad Shastriji honored the Chief Minister by presenting him with a traditional shawl. The Seva Mandal members, along with Sarpanch Smt. Sushila Patel and Shri Mohan, extended a warm welcome to the Chief Minister, the release stated

On the occasion, MLA J. S. Patel, leaders Narayan Patel, Girish Patel, Pravin Patel, Bhavin Patel, Ghanshyamsinh Vaghela, Chandu Patel, Anil Patel, and a large number of villagers were present. (ANI)

